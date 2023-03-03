Text size

Fidelity International to launch first mutual fund in China

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 3 March 2023

China’s top securities regulator has approved the first mutual fund for Fidelity International’s wholly foreign-owned enterprise. Fidelity International’s FIL Fund Management (China) Company Limited (FIL China) received the nod from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to launch the mutual fund, which will be available to investors in mainland China from 3 April 2023. “Launching our first fund to retail…

