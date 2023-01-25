After a long career in investment banking and economic research, Hong Hao is charting a new path as portfolio manager for GROW Investment Group’s new global allocation fund. He remains as chief economist at the Chinese investment firm. “All the way from an investment banker to research, this is a challenging shift but will definitely help U/HNWIs in China with…
GROW’s Hong Hao: Star economist makes step up to PM
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 26 January 2023
