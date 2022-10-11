The investment unit of Nasdaq-listed Principal Financial Group (Principal FG) will do business in future as Principal Asset Management (Principal AM). The rebranding will focus the asset management arm on building new products, especially alternative solutions such as model portfolios and direct lending, for institutional clients, retirees, retail and HNWI investors across 80 markets. The group has also hired specialists…
$507B Principal AM to expand alternatives solutions after rebranding
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 11 October 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Capital Group expands distribution team for private bank clients in Asia
6 October 2022
Leo Wealth responds to growing demand for US tax planning solutions with Tokyo office
30 August 2022
DWS tie-up to bring Korean investors wider range of investment solutions
25 August 2022
Exclusive
How Asian private bank clients could triple their allocations to alternatives
8 July 2022
Capital Group makes senior intermediaries appointment in Asia
2 June 2022
HSBC names global & Asia Pacific head of alternatives
30 May 2022
Ex-Pimco Greater China head to lead Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions in Asia
19 May 2022
UBS GWM hires head of alternatives business for APAC
29 April 2022
Exclusive
China’s HNWIs should tap alternatives for long-term returns: Tang Ning of CreditEase
6 April 2022
UBS GWM hires senior private market sales from Bank of China
14 February 2022
Citi Singapore partners with APIX to expedite solutions launched for institutional clients
8 December 2021
Deutsche Bank prepares for transition to net zero by investing in “nature-based solutions”
10 November 2021