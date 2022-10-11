Text size

$507B Principal AM to expand alternatives solutions after rebranding

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 11 October 2022

The investment unit of Nasdaq-listed Principal Financial Group (Principal FG) will do business in future as Principal Asset Management (Principal AM). The rebranding will focus the asset management arm on building new products, especially alternative solutions such as model portfolios and direct lending, for institutional clients, retirees, retail and HNWI investors across 80 markets. The group has also hired specialists…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News