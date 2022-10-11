Exclusive
Market pressures put onus on balance for HNWIs: Toby Chan of Capital Group

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 11 October 2022

HNWIs want balanced equity and debt strategies given that both asset classes face liquidity and valuation pressure, according to US$2.2 trillion Capital Group. “For clients from private banks, the appetite last year was very much on growth topics, such as many thematic vehicles. But this year, these have been under pressure, especially for HNWIs,” Toby Chan, head of Capital’s Hong…

