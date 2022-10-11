IAM Allspring names CEO of Singapore entity

Allspring Global Investments, a US-based independent asset manager (IAM) with more than US$476bn in AUM, has appointed Tan Song Chao (Gary Tan) as executive director and CEO of its recently-established entity in Singapore. Tan, who will also become a portfolio manager on the Intrinsic Emerging Markets Equity Team, will oversee day-to-day operations of Allspring Global Investments (Singapore) and build the…