Allspring Global Investments, a US-based independent asset manager (IAM) with more than US$476bn in AUM, has appointed Tan Song Chao (Gary Tan) as executive director and CEO of its recently-established entity in Singapore. Tan, who will also become a portfolio manager on the Intrinsic Emerging Markets Equity Team, will oversee day-to-day operations of Allspring Global Investments (Singapore) and build the…
IAM Allspring names CEO of Singapore entity
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 11 October 2022
