Citi Private Bank has appointed a head of HNW for the Hong Kong market from UBS, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Keith Lee joined the US lender in October, according to a LinkedIn profile and people familiar with the matter. Lee joined from UBS, where he spent over 16 years covering senior roles. Most recently he was managing director, market…
Citi hires Hong Kong HNW team head from UBS
By Carly Lau, reporter | 11 October 2022
