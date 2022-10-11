Exclusive
Text size

Citi hires Hong Kong HNW team head from UBS

By Carly Lau, reporter | 11 October 2022

Citi Private Bank has appointed a head of HNW for the Hong Kong market from UBS, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Keith Lee joined the US lender in October, according to a LinkedIn profile and people familiar with the matter. Lee joined from UBS, where he spent over 16 years covering senior roles. Most recently he was managing director, market…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News