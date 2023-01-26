Capital Group has made major leadership changes including its chairman, CEO and CIO, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Mike Gitlin will become president and CEO of Capital Group and chair of Capital Group’s management committee. Current CEO Tim Armour will retire at the end of 2023 after a 40-year career with the firm. Gitlin has…
$2.2tn US asset manager names new CEO and CIO
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 26 January 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
For this US$175bn asset manager, it’s better to be thoughtful than quick
6 December 2022
Capital Group names head of fixed income business development for Asia and Europe
8 November 2022
How this $250B US fund manager plans to target Asia wealth
5 October 2022
Alternative asset manager Altive eyes US$600 million in AUM after just three years
19 September 2022
BNP Paribas Asset Management names Asia-Pacific CEO
7 September 2022
ESG crypto or Asia? This asset manager runs both
17 August 2022
How one Hong Kong investment manager is navigating China’s property crisis
15 August 2022
How a US$1.4tn asset manager is hunting for alpha in Chinese stocks
26 July 2022
Nordea Asset Management names new head of Asia-Pacific distribution
12 July 2022
€537B manager develops Asia smart city bond fund to meet demand
3 May 2022
Exclusive
US$425B Chinese asset manager seeks to launch Singapore unit
31 March 2022
US$30B independent asset manager opens shop in Dubai
24 February 2022