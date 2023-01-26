Indosuez WM takes majority stake in fintech firm

Indosuez Wealth Management (Indosuez WM) has taken a 70% stake in Wealth Dynamics, a UK-based fintech firm that covers client lifecycle management for the wealth and asset management industry. The acquisition, announced on Thursday, is an extension of a collaboration begun in 2019 between Indosuez subsidiary Azqore and Wealth Dynamix. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Indosuez WM…