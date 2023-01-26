Text size

Indosuez WM takes majority stake in fintech firm

By Carly Lau, reporter | 26 January 2023

Indosuez Wealth Management (Indosuez WM) has taken a 70% stake in Wealth Dynamics, a UK-based fintech firm that covers client lifecycle management for the wealth and asset management industry. The acquisition, announced on Thursday, is an extension of a collaboration begun in 2019 between Indosuez subsidiary Azqore and Wealth Dynamix. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Indosuez WM…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News