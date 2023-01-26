Indosuez Wealth Management (Indosuez WM) has taken a 70% stake in Wealth Dynamics, a UK-based fintech firm that covers client lifecycle management for the wealth and asset management industry. The acquisition, announced on Thursday, is an extension of a collaboration begun in 2019 between Indosuez subsidiary Azqore and Wealth Dynamix. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Indosuez WM…
Indosuez WM takes majority stake in fintech firm
By Carly Lau, reporter | 26 January 2023
