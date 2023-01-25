Exclusive
Text size

How Citi’s Horace Yip is helping the bank capture Greater China wealth

By Carly Lau, reporter | 26 January 2023

While many in the industry faced a challenging  2022, Citi Private Bank enjoyed a record-breaking year when it came to attracting new clients in the Hong Kong market. That growth, of 17%, according to Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area head Horace Yip, was in no small part down to Citi taking the opportunity to showcase its values to clients…

