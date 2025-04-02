Digital wealth platform Endowus has tied-up with alternatives investment manager Man Group to introduce new credit offerings in Hong Kong and Singapore. Through the partnership, Endowus will provide clients with access to Man Group solutions under its US$35 billion credit platform, which includes discretionary long-only and alternative credit strategies. The agreement marks Man Group’s first partnership with a digital wealth…
Endowus partners with US$169bn alts manager
Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]