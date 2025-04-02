Text size

Endowus partners with US$169bn alts manager

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 2 April 2025
Samuel Rhee (left), Gregory Van, Endowus

Digital wealth platform Endowus has tied-up with alternatives investment manager Man Group to introduce new credit offerings in Hong Kong and Singapore. Through the partnership, Endowus will provide clients with access to Man Group solutions under its US$35 billion credit platform, which includes discretionary long-only and alternative credit strategies. The agreement marks Man Group’s first partnership with a digital wealth…

