Macquarie AM eyes Asian wealth with S64 tie-up

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 1 April 2025

Macquarie Asset Management (Macquarie AM) has teamed up with alternatives-focused fintech S64 to distribute an evergreen solution to wealth managers in Asia Pacific. The energy transition infrastructure strategy by Macquarie AM targets investments in technologies that support the global energy transition. It focuses on building, developing, and operating companies in the energy transition sector, primarily within OECD countries, according to…

