Pictet AM on track in Japan: CEO Takuhide Hagino

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 8 August 2022
Takuhide Hagino, Pictet

When Takuhide Hagino joined Pictet in 2000, the firm’s asset management business in Japan had US$1 billion in AUM. Today, the Swiss group manages over US$27 billion, thanks to its multi-asset allocation and Swiss portfolio construction capabilities. “From 1981 to 2004, Pictet Japan was in deficit for almost 23 years,” Hagino, president and CEO of Pictet Asset Management (PAM) Japan,…

