HSBC has appointed a global head of wealth sales, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Effective 1 September, Patrick Boumalham will take on the global wealth sales head role, and will remain based in Singapore. The role is an expansion of his existing responsibilities as head of wealth sales for Asia Pacific. Boumalham will be responsible…
HSBC names global head of wealth sales
By Carly Lau, reporter | 8 August 2022
