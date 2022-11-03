The second day of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit saw asset managers discuss their roles on how to create value through uncertainties and invest through volatile markets. “The uncertainty actually always creates opportunities,” Hanneke Smits, CEO, BNY Mellon Investment Management, said during a panel session. The most exciting market Digital infrastructure still offers a lot…
Uncertainty creates opportunities: Hong Kong Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 3 November 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Citi opens first global wealth centre in Hong Kong’s Kowloon
1 November 2022
Exclusive
Lombard Odier Asia CIO and Hong Kong CEO to depart
28 October 2022
Hong Kong looks to Middle East family offices for VC investment
10 October 2022
FSN Hong Kong 2022 – Why fund selectors are eyeing sustainability and small caps in China
14 September 2022
FSN Hong Kong 2022 – Fund selectors on Asia’s alternatives goldrush
14 September 2022
How one Hong Kong investment manager is navigating China’s property crisis
15 August 2022
Extreme volatility creates opportunities: Credit Suisse AM’s Asia-Pacific head
14 July 2022
US$1.3T independent manager rolls out four funds in Hong Kong
16 June 2022
Exclusive
HSBC GPB creates Asia Pacific head of investment counsellors role
23 March 2022
Exclusive
How Hong Kong’s private banks are nurturing female leaders
7 March 2022
Exclusive
AQUMON targets Hong Kong mass affluent with quantitative investment strategies
9 December 2021
Exclusive
Hong Kong’s financial hub status is bullet-proof until the RMB is fully convertible: John Woods of Credit Suisse
19 November 2021