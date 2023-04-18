Franklin Templeton has named a new head for the Thailand market, as it seeks to to expand its footprint in the country, according to the firm. Benjarong Techamuanvivit has joined the firm in the newly-created role of head of Thailand business. She will report to Christian Bucaro, head of retail for Asia, at the US$1.4 trillion asset manager. Prior to…
Franklin Templeton appoints new Thailand market head
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 18 April 2023
