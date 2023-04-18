Exclusive
Hong Kong’s family office tax concessions “in limbo”

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 18 April 2023
Katie Graves, Withers

Family offices are on the rise in Hong Kong, with the government announcing a raft of measures to attract family offices to set up in the city. While this space is gaining traction, there is a palpable lack of certainty surrounding an upcoming shakeup of the family office tax regime, according to Katie Graves, a Hong Kong-based private client and…

