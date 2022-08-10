Text size

Franklin Templeton hires China head to drive expansion

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 10 August 2022

Franklin Templeton has made a major hire to help build its asset management business in the world’s second largest economy, focusing on public investment solutions. Yu Qing has joined as head of China to provide overall leadership and strategic direction for the mainland China business of the US$1.4 trillion firm. Based initially in Beijing, Yu will also work from Franklin…

