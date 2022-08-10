The Hong Kong government’s decision to ease its quarantine policy is unlikely to help the territory’s economic growth, according to a Wednesday report by Fitch Ratings. On Monday, the mandatory quarantine period for incoming travellers was reduced from seven to three days. While lightening the burden on inbound travellers, Fitch Ratings argues that the policy change will do little to…
Easier quarantine policy won’t end Hong Kong’s economic woes: Fitch Ratings
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 10 August 2022
