Premium Pickers – How this private bank weans clients off their home bias

By Carly Lau, reporter | 10 August 2022

As Hong Kong clients are looking for products with a higher yield, Hang Seng Private Banking has seen a growing appetite for local fixed income products, Belle Liang told Asian Private Banker. The head of investment advisory of Hang Seng Bank noted that back in 2020, when interest rates had come down considerably, clients preferred equities over fixed income in…

