Exclusive
Text size

PIMCO loses head of Hong Kong private banking business

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 19 April 2023

The head of PIMCO’s Hong Kong private bank business has resigned, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Angela Jin, who has been with the US$2 trillion in AUM US asset manager since 2015, is leaving PIMCO and will start her new role with a rival firm by this summer, people familiar with the matter said. Prior to joining fixed-income focused PIMCO,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News