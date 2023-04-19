The head of PIMCO’s Hong Kong private bank business has resigned, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Angela Jin, who has been with the US$2 trillion in AUM US asset manager since 2015, is leaving PIMCO and will start her new role with a rival firm by this summer, people familiar with the matter said. Prior to joining fixed-income focused PIMCO,…
PIMCO loses head of Hong Kong private banking business
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 19 April 2023
