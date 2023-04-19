Exclusive
Private credit boom attracts UHNWIs, FOs: Andrew Tan of Muzinich

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 19 April 2023

The rapid growth in the private credit market is drawing interest from UHNWIs and family offices in Hong Kong and Singapore, according to Andrew Tan, CEO for Asia Pacific, Muzinich & Co (Muzinich), with the private credit market expected to reach US$2 trillion by 2027. “We are currently raising funds for the Asia Pacific Private Credit Strategy and aim for…

