The rapid growth in the private credit market is drawing interest from UHNWIs and family offices in Hong Kong and Singapore, according to Andrew Tan, CEO for Asia Pacific, Muzinich & Co (Muzinich), with the private credit market expected to reach US$2 trillion by 2027. “We are currently raising funds for the Asia Pacific Private Credit Strategy and aim for…
Private credit boom attracts UHNWIs, FOs: Andrew Tan of Muzinich
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 19 April 2023
