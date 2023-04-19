Exclusive
Text size

Morgan Stanley PWM Asia investment management services co-head departs

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 19 April 2023

One of Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Asia’s (Morgan Stanley PWM Asia) co-heads of investment management services has left the US private bank, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Nathan Lim has departed after spending almost eight years at the bank, according to a personal LinkedIn profile update. Lim relocated to Hong Kong in February last year to take up his most…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News