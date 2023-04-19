One of Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Asia’s (Morgan Stanley PWM Asia) co-heads of investment management services has left the US private bank, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Nathan Lim has departed after spending almost eight years at the bank, according to a personal LinkedIn profile update. Lim relocated to Hong Kong in February last year to take up his most…
Morgan Stanley PWM Asia investment management services co-head departs
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 19 April 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
UBP shuffles Asia investment services team after key departure
17 March 2023
Morgan Stanley gets nod to fully own China onshore mutual fund business
6 February 2023
Morgan Stanley PWM Asia hires four new Greater China RMs
16 January 2023
Exclusive
Morgan Stanley: Why we’re bullish on China in 2023
6 January 2023
RBC WM’s Asia head of sales departs
12 December 2022
J.P. Morgan PB names new Asia investment team head
1 December 2022
Asia’s bear market about to lose its bite: Morgan Stanley
5 October 2022
J.P. Morgan Private Bank hires team head for single coverage in Southeast Asia
6 September 2022
Exclusive
Premium Pickers – We are selective on this “trendy” asset class: Morgan Stanley PWM
19 August 2022
J.P. Morgan PB head of multi-family offices and intermediaries departs
13 June 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia investment team head departs
6 June 2022
DBS’s head of private banking for Greater China departs
10 May 2022