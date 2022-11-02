Exclusive
Private clients bet on flexible fixed income amid market woe: T. Rowe Price

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 2 November 2022
Glen Lee, T. Rowe Price

Private clients have this year been showing growing interest in rebalancing their portfolios by adding more flexible fixed-income strategies, as well as those focused on differentiated sectors in Chinese equities strategies. “In both Hong Kong and Singapore, flexible and unconstrained fixed-income strategies have received much attention from private banks and retail distributors lately. Previously, they were just looking at a…

