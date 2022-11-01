Text size

Hong Kong Fintech Week: How technology empowers wealth managers

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 1 November 2022

Human advisors will continue to play a key role in hybrid wealth management, despite continuing improvements in financial technology, banking executives and tech entrepreneurs concluded during a panel at Hong Kong Fintech Week. Hybrid wealth management refers to traditional wealth managers working alongside robo advisers – another name for digital platforms that feature automated financial planning services driven by algorithms…

