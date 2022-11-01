Human advisors will continue to play a key role in hybrid wealth management, despite continuing improvements in financial technology, banking executives and tech entrepreneurs concluded during a panel at Hong Kong Fintech Week. Hybrid wealth management refers to traditional wealth managers working alongside robo advisers – another name for digital platforms that feature automated financial planning services driven by algorithms…
Hong Kong Fintech Week: How technology empowers wealth managers
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 1 November 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Citi opens first global wealth centre in Hong Kong’s Kowloon
1 November 2022
Hong Kong Fintech Week: Wealth industry seeks to tap new digital innovations
31 October 2022
Lombard Odier Asia CIO and Hong Kong CEO to depart
28 October 2022
Citi hires Hong Kong HNW team head from UBS
11 October 2022
iCapital eyes greater reach with wealth managers through tie-up
5 October 2022
Exclusive
Hong Kong ends hotel quarantine. What next for the Asian wealth hub?
4 October 2022
Exclusive
FSN Hong Kong 2022 – Fund selectors on Asia’s alternatives goldrush
14 September 2022
Hong Kong alts industry anxious about reopening boundary with mainland China
12 July 2022
HSBC GPB names new desk head for China and Hong Kong
8 June 2022
CITIC tie-up will help us capture Greater China wealth: Hong Kong IAM
1 April 2022
Standard Chartered hires head of Hong Kong wealth management from Citibank
1 April 2022
Hong Kong in “unique position” for GBA fintech industry but challenges lie ahead: HK Fintech Week
3 November 2021