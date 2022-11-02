Text size

It takes more than a typhoon to keep bankers away from Hong Kong’s re-opening

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 2 November 2022

It takes more than an impending Typhoon 8 warning to stop bankers from coming to Hong Kong after almost three years away. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is hosting banking’s top figures at the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit this week, which started on Tuesday with a dinner at M+, the art gallery in the West Kowloon Cultural District. The…

