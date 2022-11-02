Exclusive
Text size

Avaloq scores new deal to upgrade Indonesian WM’s core banking software

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 3 November 2022

Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) is looking to improve the services it provides its wealth management clients by partnering with core banking software provider Avaloq, the lender announced on Thursday. The state-owned bank plans to digitalise key business processes in its wealth management division by migrating its systems to Avaloq Core, a digital platform for core banking operations that supports more…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News