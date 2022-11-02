Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) is looking to improve the services it provides its wealth management clients by partnering with core banking software provider Avaloq, the lender announced on Thursday. The state-owned bank plans to digitalise key business processes in its wealth management division by migrating its systems to Avaloq Core, a digital platform for core banking operations that supports more…
Avaloq scores new deal to upgrade Indonesian WM’s core banking software
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 3 November 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
Bank of Singapore adds PGIM Asia core property strategy
31 October 2022
Bank Central Asia engages Avaloq for WM transformation
27 October 2022
Avaloq makes two key hires in Australia
23 September 2022
Exclusive
From DPM to digitalisation: Five Asia-Pacific private banking trends to watch
14 June 2022
Bank of China (HK) hires private banking market head from HSBC
1 June 2022
Exclusive
Fidelity taps rising private assets interest with Moonfare deal
24 May 2022
DBS’s head of private banking for Greater China departs
10 May 2022
Exclusive
“We don’t believe in advisory”: Why Leo Wealth puts DPM at its core
11 April 2022
Exclusive
Avaloq still “follows clients onshore” in Asia after sale to NEC
24 January 2022
Taipei Fubon bank picks Avaloq to build WM platform for PB business
5 January 2022
Noah Holdings 3Q21 net revenues slightly up, with steady increase in core clients
24 November 2021
Credit Suisse signs deal to refer prime brokerage clients to BNP Paribas
9 November 2021