Partners Group has established a private wealth business with around US$37bn in AUM as the Switzerland-based investment firm seeks to expand its private markets offerings for wealthy individuals. The move by the company, which invests across asset classes including private equity, private credit and private infrastructure, comes as HNWI/UHNWIs globally have been increasing their allocations to alternatives amid a rout…
US$131bn alts group to establish private wealth unit
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 3 November 2022
