Fidelity becomes third foreign asset manager to run mutual funds in China

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 12 December 2022

Fidelity International (Fidelity) has become the third foreign asset manager to run a mutual funds business in China, following BlackRock and Neuberger Berman. Fidelity can now offer onshore investment products and solutions to retail clients and asset management services to institutional clients in China, the fund manager announced on Friday, giving investors access to opportunities in their home market. “With…

