Lombard Odier launches impact solution with Plastic Bank

Lombard Odier Group has extended its partnership with Plastic Bank, launching an impact solution designed to fund educational programmes in underdeveloped countries, while reducing ocean plastic.

This partnership is an extension of the existing collaboration between the two firms. The initial partnership with Plastic Bank happened in July 2020, under which Lombard Odier funded the collection of over 788.5 tonnes of ocean-bound plastic in Haiti and Egypt.

In this next phase, Lombard Odier will directly support children in collector communities with educational bursaries on tuition and schooling materials, and in the meantime create an environmental, social and economic impact with its partner. In total, Lombard Odier will be able to provide bursaries to over 3,500 children, and prevent the equivalent of over 16.5 million single-use plastic bottles from entering oceans.

According to a news release, the new solution reflects the growing appetite from clients for investments that are able to deliver real world impact, while delivering financial returns.

“At Lombard Odier we believe in the urgent need for a fundamental redesign of our economic model, which is currently unsustainable,” Stéphane Monier, CIO of Lombard Odier’s private bank said.

He added that the partnership with Plastic Bank directly supports the aim of evolving and transiting to a more sustainable, regenerative world through minimising waste and ocean pollution, as well as supporting the creation of a fair and secure society through increased access to education for all.

David Katz, founder and CEO at Plastic Bank, commented: “Our continued partnership with Lombard Odier represents an opportunity for financial institutions and their clients to invest in educational advancement in vulnerable communities and lasting impact on the environment for generations to come.”