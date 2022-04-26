Announcing their 1Q22 results on Tuesday, HSBC and UBS revealed the impact of the pandemic on their wealth management businesses in Asia. Not a good quarter for APAC WM business: UBS For UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM), its 1Q22 profit before tax (PBT) posted healthy gains in Switzerland (+30% YoY) and EMEA (+21% YoY), but fell 38% YoY in APAC…
Adverse market conditions hurt UBS APAC WM and HSBC WPB 1Q22 results
By Carly Lau, reporter | 26 April 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
DBS and OCBC latest banks to suffer tough 1Q22 for WM
29 April 2022
Standard Chartered 1Q22 profit beats estimates but WM income disappoints
28 April 2022
Credit Suisse overhauls APAC leadership as legal woes sink 1Q22 earnings
27 April 2022
Good momentum in wealth business plays out in HSBC FY21 results
22 February 2022
Credit Suisse unveils restructuring as APAC business sees CHF 2.9B of net inflows in 3Q21
4 November 2021
HSBC AM hires regional CEO for APAC and Hong Kong
2 November 2021
HSBC reports growth in wealth revenue, jump in 3Q21 pre-tax profit
25 October 2021
Exclusive
HSBC PB renames market heads for Singapore and Malaysia as senior desk heads
7 September 2021
HSBC PB 1H21 NNM tops US$9.3B in Asia on the back of digitalisation drive
9 August 2021
HSBC 1H21 wealth business sees strong growth in Asia, with client base expanding 7% and revenue up 26% YoY
2 August 2021
Exclusive
Indosuez appoints senior HSBC PB banker as head of North Asia market and strategic partnerships
13 July 2021
HSBC exits retail US market to better serve affluent Asian diaspora
27 May 2021