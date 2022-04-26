Text size

NAB’s JBWere Australia appoints head from Commonwealth Private

By Carly Lau, reporter | 26 April 2022

Private wealth management firm JBWere Australia has appointed a Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) veteran to fill the newly created role of head of JBWere Australia, Asian Private Banker has learnt. The appointment will take effect in mid-July. Maria Lykouras will be based in Sydney. Lykouras has nearly two decades of experience in the financial industry. She spent over 10…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email help@asianprivatebanker.com.

Related News