Private wealth management firm JBWere Australia has appointed a Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) veteran to fill the newly created role of head of JBWere Australia, Asian Private Banker has learnt. The appointment will take effect in mid-July. Maria Lykouras will be based in Sydney. Lykouras has nearly two decades of experience in the financial industry. She spent over 10…
NAB’s JBWere Australia appoints head from Commonwealth Private
By Carly Lau, reporter | 26 April 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
UBP nabs products specialist from Julius Baer to head sales and client trading team
11 April 2022
Citi Australia appoints new wealth management head
4 April 2022
DBS Private Bank appoints new Singapore market head
1 April 2022
Exclusive
NAB Private Wealth pledges to drive deeper integration across bank
4 November 2021
State Street appoints heads for Australia and Southeast Asia
20 October 2021
T. Rowe Price nabs head of institutional for Australia and New Zealand from AXA
20 September 2021
Northern Trust names head of Australia and New Zealand
6 September 2021
J.P. Morgan Asset Management appoints Australia and New Zealand CEO
10 August 2021
BEA nabs PB head from BOCHK
6 August 2021
Credit Suisse appoints team leader in Australia
19 July 2021
UBS GWM nabs Greater China direct investment distribution head from J.P. Morgan
11 June 2021
HSBC Private Banking names ASEAN and Australia market head
9 June 2021