A credit risk veteran has re-joined Julius Baer as head of credit advisory & solutions for Hong Kong, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Based in Hong Kong, Alexander Schuermann will report to Stefano Pollina, chief credit officer Asia Pacific. He re-joined the Swiss pure-play from Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Asia, where he spent over three years as credit risk…
Credit risk veteran returns to Julius Baer
By Carly Lau, reporter | 26 April 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
Exclusive
Premium Pickers – Julius Baer’s Jeffrey Tam nails post-pandemic megatrends
22 April 2022
Julius Baer adds Southeast Asia team lead from UOB Private Bank
16 February 2022
Julius Baer Southeast Asia veteran heading back to Zurich
7 February 2022
Exclusive
Demand, returns, and inflation: Credit Suisse, Pictet talk hedge funds
18 January 2022
Julius Baer RM joins fintech to head sustainability partnerships
11 January 2022
Francesco De Ferrari returns to Credit Suisse as CEO of Wealth Management
13 December 2021
SCB Julius Baer’s Singapore chief steps down and joins Julius Baer as MD senior advisor
3 September 2021
Julius Baer picks two from Bank of Singapore
2 September 2021
Julius Baer loses Greater China group head in Singapore
26 August 2021
Credit Suisse wealth planning veteran resigns
2 August 2021
BNP Paribas hires NRI veteran from Credit Suisse
22 July 2021
Julius Baer appoints J.P. Morgan PB veteran as new Global India & DM head
1 June 2021