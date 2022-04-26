Exclusive
Text size

Credit risk veteran returns to Julius Baer

By Carly Lau, reporter | 26 April 2022

A credit risk veteran has re-joined Julius Baer as head of credit advisory & solutions for Hong Kong, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Based in Hong Kong, Alexander Schuermann will report to Stefano Pollina, chief credit officer Asia Pacific. He re-joined the Swiss pure-play from Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Asia, where he spent over three years as credit risk…

