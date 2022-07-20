Exclusive
Asia U/HNWIs seeking shelter in liquidity and income: US$631bn fund manager

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 20 July 2022
U/HNWIs across Asia-Pacific are snapping up strategies focused on liquidity, equity income and uncorrelated returns as they seek to navigate market upheaval in 2022, according to Federated Hermes. While it has been a difficult start to the year, the US asset manager said it had seen positive flows from private bank channels into its liquidity products, as investors try to…

