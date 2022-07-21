Exclusive
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia head departs

By Carly Lau, reporter | 21 July 2022
Chow Shang-Wei

Deutsche Bank Wealth Management’s Southeast Asia head has exited the bank, with an interim replacement appointed, Asian Private Banker can confirm. After spending two years with the German lender, Chow Shang-Wei has left. He joined Deutsche Bank Wealth Management in 2020 from HSBC Private Banking, where he spent four years as market head for Singapore and Malaysia. Before HSBC, Chow worked at…

