Eastspring Investments has appointed a regional head of intermediary sales, the asset manager said on Thursday. George Ferraz will be responsible for developing the Singapore-based fund manager’s intermediary sales strategy for Asia, as well as working with local retail sales teams to support strategic alignment. He will also seek to strengthen and build on Eastspring’s partnerships with key regional distributors…
Eastspring appoints head of intermediary sales for Asia
By Kylie Wong, contributor | 21 July 2022
