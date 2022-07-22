Exclusive
Premium Pickers – Illiquid or semi-liquid alts? That is the question for this private bank

By Carly Lau, reporter | 22 July 2022

With many predicting that market turbulence is likely to continue for the rest of 2022, BNP Paribas Wealth Management is seeing a significant uptick in clients turning to alternative investments. According to Royston Low, head of private investments for Asia, the penetration rate of clients that invest in private market investments is between the mid-teens and 25%, depending on the…

