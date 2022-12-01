Text size

Alts, real estate and crypto: How Asian family offices are hedging inflation

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 1 December 2022

Asian family offices are looking at alternative investments, real estate, and equities against an inflationary backdrop, while cryptocurrency is continuing to draw their attention, research has found. Inflation is the biggest risk to financial markets, according to 88% of respondents, closely followed by rising interest rates (72%) and geopolitical risk (58%). More than half of the Asia-Pacific family offices who…

