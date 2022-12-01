Challenging global market and macro conditions, set against the backdrop of longstanding COVID-19 restrictions in China, have made for a challenging 2022 for Asia-Pacific’s private banking industry. But regional CEOs are confident that next year could bring renewed momentum. While 2022 has been an extremely challenging year for the banking industry, it is particularly true for Credit Suisse given the…
Exclusive
Volatility and opportunities: Asia’s top PB CEOs on what’s in store for 2023
By Carly Lau, reporter | 1 December 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
What Asia’s top PB CEOs have to say about the APB Summit
21 November 2022
Exclusive
Saxo Markets to extend WM products to HK in early 2023
14 November 2022
Credit Suisse gives expanded roles to key executives in APAC
9 November 2022
Credit Suisse China market team director resigns
20 October 2022
Exclusive
Credit Suisse China market leader to join BNP Paribas WM
5 October 2022
Exclusive
Extreme volatility creates opportunities: Credit Suisse AM’s Asia-Pacific head
14 July 2022
Credit Suisse hones focus on Hong Kong with key appointments
30 June 2022
Exclusive
Premium Pickers: Three ways UBS GWM is hedging market volatility
27 June 2022
Credit Suisse appoints new APAC CEO for asset management
7 June 2022
Bank of China (HK) hires private banking market head from HSBC
1 June 2022
Bank of Singapore hires Greater China team head from Credit Suisse
29 March 2022
Exclusive
Onshore markets offer great opportunities, if you know how to unlock them: Asia PB CEOs
2 December 2021