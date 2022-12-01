J.P. Morgan Private Bank (JPM PB) announced a new head of investments & engagement for Asia. Ulysses Lau, who succeeds Diana Robinson in the role, will lead the investment solutions and specialist teams in Asia and focus on developing and implementing new strategies and tactics to expand their market share, according to the announcement on on Thursday. Having been appointed…
J.P. Morgan PB names new Asia investment team head
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 1 December 2022
