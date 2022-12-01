Exclusive
Text size

CIO Weekly – Asia IG, security, China reopening are where to invest in 2023: Gareth Nicholson of Nomura IWM

By Carly Lau, reporter | 1 December 2022
Gareth Nicholson, Nomura IWM

This week: Look for extra premium in Asia IG: Nomura IWM; Bullish on Japanese small and mid-cap sector: Lombard Odier; Why European bond markets are attractive: DWS Look for extra premium in Asia IG: Nomura IWM Many private banks have gone for investment-grade (IG) short-duration bonds as their top picks at the moment. Nomura International Wealth Management (IWM) is bullish…

