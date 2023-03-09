Exclusive
Text size

BEA’s Fritz Chan on tapping the flow of wealth from GBA to Hong Kong

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 10 March 2023

With mainland China re-opening its border to Hong Kong, banks in the city are expecting a rebound in  tourists and potential clients flowing in from the Greater Bay Area (GBA). In light of this new swathe of potential clients, Fritz Chan, head of private banking at Bank of East Asia (BEA), shared the breakdown of the lender’s client base, how…

