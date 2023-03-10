Asia’s U/HNW clients are catching up with their international peers when it comes to sophistication in wealth preservation and asset protection, according to Wai Soon Lum, managing director of Wealth Management Advisory & Sales and head of Wealth Planning Greater China, UBS, speaking to Asian Private Banker. Clients today in Asia are very different from 10 years ago, when the idea…
How Asia’s HNWIs are catching up with wealth planning
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 10 March 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Clients asking wealth managers how to relocate in wake of pandemic: UBP
14 February 2023
No cookie cutter solutions for family office and wealth planning: Credit Suisse
13 January 2023
Wealth planning plays a vital role in succession: Deutsche Bank IPB
5 December 2022
How Julius Baer is focusing on wealth protection amid global changes
14 November 2022
Exclusive
Ex-HSBC GPB Asia wealth planning head joins single family office
1 September 2022
Leo Wealth responds to growing demand for US tax planning solutions with Tokyo office
30 August 2022
Exclusive
U/HNWIs catching up on inflation hedging: Terence Lam of AXA IM
14 June 2022
Exclusive
HSBC PB head of Asia wealth planning and advisory resigns
14 June 2022
Exclusive
Asia’s family offices and U/HNWIs turn to ETFs as volatility grips markets
13 June 2022
RBC WM sees wealth planning as a journey of discovery: Vivian Kiang
27 May 2022
Bank of Singapore bolsters wealth planning team with two senior hires
24 May 2022
UBS GWM hires Southeast Asia wealth planning veteran
5 May 2022