Exclusive
Text size

How Asia’s HNWIs are catching up with wealth planning

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 10 March 2023

Asia’s U/HNW clients are catching up with their international peers when it comes to sophistication in wealth preservation and asset protection, according to Wai Soon Lum, managing director of Wealth Management Advisory & Sales and head of Wealth Planning Greater China, UBS, speaking to Asian Private Banker. Clients today in Asia are very different from 10 years ago, when the idea…

