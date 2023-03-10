Exclusive
Text size

“Unloved” China high yield attractive again: BNP Paribas

By Carly Lau, reporter | 10 March 2023

While many private banks are eyeing investment grade credit this year, BNP Paribas Asset Management is setting its sights on emerging market credit, especially China high yield, a segment which has been virtually untouched for almost two years. “We are positive on China credit and we see a lot of value in high yield,” said Jean-Charles Sambor, head of emerging…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News