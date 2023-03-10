While many private banks are eyeing investment grade credit this year, BNP Paribas Asset Management is setting its sights on emerging market credit, especially China high yield, a segment which has been virtually untouched for almost two years. “We are positive on China credit and we see a lot of value in high yield,” said Jean-Charles Sambor, head of emerging…
“Unloved” China high yield attractive again: BNP Paribas
By Carly Lau, reporter | 10 March 2023
