Nomura private banker turns focus to political career in Thailand

By Carly Lau, reporter | 10 March 2023
A former Nomura private banker is turning his attention to a political career in Thailand, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Umesh Pandey, a former executive director and relationship manager for Southeast Asia at Nomura International Wealth Management (IWM), will stand for election to parliament under the Pheu Thai Party, a political party in Thailand founded by former prime minister Thaksin…

