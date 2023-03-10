A former Nomura private banker is turning his attention to a political career in Thailand, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Umesh Pandey, a former executive director and relationship manager for Southeast Asia at Nomura International Wealth Management (IWM), will stand for election to parliament under the Pheu Thai Party, a political party in Thailand founded by former prime minister Thaksin…
Nomura private banker turns focus to political career in Thailand
By Carly Lau, reporter | 10 March 2023
