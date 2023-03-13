Exclusive
Why size doesn’t matter for VP Bank when it comes to serving FOs

By Carly Lau, reporter | 13 March 2023
Esther Fung, VP Bank

VP Bank may be smaller compared to some of its larger private bank peers, but its history of serving intermediaries and family offices, as well as its nimble structure, allows for it to out-compete in this space. That was reflected in the lender having  been named as Best Private Bank – Intermediary Services at Asian Private Banker’s Awards for Distinction…

