J.P. Morgan Private Bank has appointed a new executive director to support its business in Singapore, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Singapore, Sandra Lee joined the US bank in February, according to an update on her personal LinkedIn profile. Lee was most recently with Bank of Singapore, where she worked as investment consultant team lead for the Thai…
J.P. Morgan Private Bank makes senior hire from Bank of Singapore
By Carly Lau, reporter | 13 March 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Deutsche Bank IPB names heavyweights as North Asia market heads
13 February 2023
LGT Private Bank makes two senior hires for Singapore and Thailand
8 February 2023
Standard Chartered PB makes senior appointments in Hong Kong
3 February 2023
Credit Suisse Indonesia senior client partner departs
28 November 2022
Credit Suisse makes changes to Singapore-based IC team
21 November 2022
Former BNP Paribas MD moves to J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Singapore
8 November 2022
Julius Baer bolsters investment advisory team with senior hire for Greater China
7 September 2022
J.P. Morgan Private Bank hires team head for single coverage in Southeast Asia
6 September 2022
UBP makes senior appointments to South Asia advisory
1 September 2022
Exclusive
Apollo makes senior Greater China hire to bolster APAC wealth team
18 July 2022
Bank of Singapore hires new team head for Taiwan market
29 April 2022
Bank of Singapore hires Greater China team head from Credit Suisse
29 March 2022