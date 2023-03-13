Exclusive
Text size

J.P. Morgan Private Bank makes senior hire from Bank of Singapore

By Carly Lau, reporter | 13 March 2023

J.P. Morgan Private Bank has appointed a new executive director to support its business in Singapore, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Singapore, Sandra Lee joined the US bank in February, according to an update on her personal LinkedIn profile. Lee was most recently with Bank of Singapore, where she worked as investment consultant team lead for the Thai…

