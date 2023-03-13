In order to shield itself from the fallout of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse, Maybank Group Wealth Management (Maybank WM) is looking to reduce tech and banking-related exposure and to retain an underweight position on US equities. The bank also noted that a systemic crisis from the fall of the US lender is unlikely, citing the stability of the…
Maybank looks to reduce tech exposure in wake of SVB collapse
By Carly Lau, reporter | 13 March 2023
