Credit Suisse has hired a senior relationship manager for the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) market, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. Based in Singapore, Neeraj Arora joined the Swiss bank on 13 March as director, relationship manager for the NRI market. He will report to Bikram Sen, managing director and team leader for the NRI market. Arora…
Credit Suisse hires RM for NRI market from Julius Baer
By Carly Lau, reporter | 14 March 2023
