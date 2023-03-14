Text size

Endowus names industry veteran to lead investment office

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 14 March 2023
Hugh Chung, Endowus

Endowus has appointed a new chief investment advisory officer to lead the centralised Investment Office across the Endowus Group that includes the Endowus digital platform, Endowus Private Wealth, and now Carret Private. Hugh Chung will work closely with Samuel Rhee, chairman and CIO of the group. Chung will also be working closely with Sean Wong, head of investments; Min Axthelm,…

