HSBC Global Private Banking (GPB) has announced plans to re-enter the India onshore market in 2023. “We have been proactively looking at how we can bring private banking into India, and this is something that we are currently working on, and we are going to launch in 2023,” Siew Meng Tan, regional head of HSBC GPB, Asia Pacific, said in…
HSBC GPB’s Siew Meng Tan announces plan to re-enter onshore India in 2023
By Carly Lau, reporter | 14 March 2023
