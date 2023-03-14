Text size

HSBC GPB’s Siew Meng Tan announces plan to re-enter onshore India in 2023

By Carly Lau, reporter | 14 March 2023

HSBC Global Private Banking (GPB) has announced plans to re-enter the India onshore market in 2023. “We have been proactively looking at how we can bring private banking into India, and this is something that we are currently working on, and we are going to launch in 2023,” Siew Meng Tan, regional head of HSBC GPB, Asia Pacific, said in…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News